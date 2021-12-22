Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 22 December 2021 – A middle-aged lady is on the spot after she drugged a man and stole his phone, watch and Ksh 90,000 from his Mpesa.

The victim had met her at a popular club along Eldoret-Kapsabet Road, where they shared a few drinks and then proceeded to a guest room.

She drugged him in the guest room and left in a hurry after accomplishing her evil mission.

CCTV footage shows her leaving the room with her head covered with a pillow cover to conceal her identity.

Here’s the footage.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.