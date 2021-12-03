Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, December 3, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta is currently mourning following the death of one of his friends and confidante who died on Wednesday morning.

Joe Kibe died while undergoing treatment at a Nairobi Hospital.

In his condolences, Uhuru mourned Kibe as an astute businessman and a career civil servant who left a big mark in Kenya’s civil service.

Uhuru said Kibe’s long and distinguished service to the nation as a public servant and later as a businessman, corporate leader, and elder set the foundation for Kenya’s socio-economic transformation.

“It is unfortunate that death has robbed us of one of our country’s most distinguished and highly polished professionals whose selfless service and sacrifice helped to lay the foundation of the progress we’re enjoying today,” he said.

Besides his successes in public service, corporate leadership and business, Uhuru said until his demise, Kibe was the Chairman of the Council of Eminent Persons of Murang’a.

“…he was a humble and wise elder who was always willing to offer his services for the good of the country.

“Mzee Kibe was a wise and likeable gentleman who was always willing and ready to extend a hand of help whenever called upon,” the President said.

