Sunday, December 19, 2021 – Speaker of the National Assembly, Justin Bedan Muturi, is recuperating at his home in Nairobi after he underwent emergency surgery on his right shoulder.

Taking to social media, Muturi revealed that he suffered a fracture on his right shoulder while in his office three weeks ago.

He said he sustained the fracture while pulling a drawer in his office.

As he was trying to pull the drawer, his seat slid off the tempered glass chair mat and he ended up hurting his right shoulder and even his back.

The pain persisted for some time and he was advised to go for the operation by his doctor.

“Unfortunately, the pain persisted and on the advice of the doctors, I have undergone a minor surgery on my right-hand shoulder to repair the fracture that I suffered then,” he said.

Muturi is among the candidates vying for the presidency in 2022.

