Friday, December 10, 2021 – Mt. Kenya billionaires under the auspice of Mt. Kenya Foundation are among those who have endorsed former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s 2022 presidential bid.

According to political commentator Joshua Njenga, the billionaires are afraid of Deputy President William Ruto’s presidency.

In a social media post, Njenga said the Mt Kenya billionaires have been doing business with the government and fear that Ruto might hinder them from making money.

He argued that instead of giving business opportunities to the Mt Kenya tycoons, Ruto’s government would instead focus on uplifting their servants.

“The so-called Mt. Kenya tycoons are scared. They’ve always been represented in government.

“They made their billions by selling useless things to the government.”

“A Ruto presidency would cut them off from power and bring into leadership the kids of their drivers and house helps,” Joshua Njenga said.

The sentiments from Njenga come a day after Raila Odinga was endorsed as President Uhuru’s successor by the Mt Kenya Foundation on Wednesday.

The tycoons signed a deal with Raila Odinga and promised to attend his much-awaited presidential declaration at Kasarani Stadium today.

While endorsing Raila Odinga, the Mt Kenya Foundation members said they found him fit to steer President Uhuru Kenyatta’s legacy.

They added that Ruto is not safe to be Uhuru’s successor due to his corruption history.

“We do not feel safe in the hands of individuals with a history of looting public coffers, land grabbing, and perpetrating the displacement of our people,” they said.

