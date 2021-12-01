Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 01 December 2021 – Socialite Huddah Monroe has said that she doesn’t hang out with her fellow Kenyans in Dubai because most of them are rumour mongers with nothing important to do with their lives.

Huddah, who was reacting to rumours that she is broke and living from hand to mouth in Dubai, bragged that she is still living the same life that she was living when she was one of the most sought-after socialites in Africa.

According to her, nothing has changed and she is still the boss lady, despite her fame fading away.

Huddah said that she only knows three Kenyans in Dubai and the reason she avoids befriending Kenyans is that most of them are jealous of her success.

She further bragged that she will keep shining even as people continue to hate on her success.

See the posts below.

