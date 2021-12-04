Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, December 4, 2021 – Mathira MP, Rigathi Gachagua, has revealed what will happen to Kenyan police officers once Deputy President William Ruto is elected President in 2022.

DP Ruto is among the potential candidates who are likely to win the election, together with Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga.

Speaking while accompanying DP Ruto to Nyeri County on Saturday, Gachagua said once DP Ruto is elected President in 2022, his first job will be to change the current police uniform, which he termed as ugly.

Gachagua also blasted Interior Cabinet Secretary, Dr. Fred Matiangi and his Principal Secretary, Karanja Kibicho, for choosing the wrong uniform for the police.

“Matiang’i ali Badilisha Uniform za police na hizi zinkaaa vibaya sana, we will change them after getting into power”, Gachagua stated.

Ruto is expected to popularize his presidential bid in Nyeri County, a county believed to be the epicenter of Mt Kenya politics.

The Kenyan DAILY POST