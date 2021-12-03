Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, December 3, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has today welcomed Gatundu North MP Wanjiku Kibe’s admission that the Mt Kenya ground has shifted its allegiance from President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee Party to the newly formed United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

Wanjiku, who spoke to one of the local dailies, admitted that DP Ruto is currently in command of the vote-rich region but predicted that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga will win the election because he enjoys huge support across the country.

Speaking on Friday in a meeting attended by UDA supporters from the diaspora, the second in command appreciated the fact that even their enemies are now coming to their realization that the Bottom-Up gospel is now resonating well with a majority of Kenyans.

“This thing is travelling like lightning and am happy and impressed that even our nemesis, on the other hand, have now started seeing the truth!

﻿Ningetaka Kukwambia Ya Kwamba Uku UDA hakuna Ubaguzi, matusi na mapendeleo. Karibu Nyumbani wakati wote,” Ruto said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST