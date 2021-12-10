Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, December 10, 2021 – Maragua MP, Mary Waithera, has stormed out of Kasarani Stadium after being roughed up by goons associated with Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).

Waithera was among the delegations from Mt Kenya attending former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s Azimio La Umoja meeting at the mega stadium.

However, when she was entering the venue, she was met with cruel treatment from the security guards guarding the entrance.

Addressing journalists after the incident, the lawmaker lamented that the ‘men in black’ roughed her up as she wanted to gain access to the premises, arguing that that was not the way to treat people.

“Mukifika State House itakua namna gani, tunataka watu wamenyenyekea mimi kama mjumbe amechaguliwa munaniskuma kama gunia ya viazi.

“Mutannipta Murang’a,” Waithera stated.

She later left the meeting.

