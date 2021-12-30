Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, December 30, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has revealed what he will do if he loses the 2022 presidential election to Deputy President William Ruto.

Raila and Ruto are the two front runners in the race to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022 and pundits have predicted that it is either one of the two who will occupy the House on the Hill.

In an interview with Citizen TV journalist Trevor Ombija on Wednesday evening, Raila said he will accept defeat if thrashed by DP Ruto in 2022.

“As a democrat, you must understand that you will either win or lose.

“If I lose the polls fairly, I will concede. Nobody should be concerned about it.”

“Asiyekubali kushindwa si mshindani (He who does not accept loss is not a competitor),” Raila said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST