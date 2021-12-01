Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, December 1, 2021 – Embattled Nick Mwendwa has revealed what forced him to resign yesterday night as Football Kenya Federation (FKF) President.

Through a carefully written letter, Mwendwa announced his resignation, handing over the football leadership mantle to his Vice President, Doris Petra.

Revealing his reason to step down, Mwendwa noted that he was pushed by the worsening state of his business empires triggered by numerous cases of apprehension and hefty fines.

He further added that his family has suffered adverse effects due to the cases of apprehension and prosecution forcing him to tender his resignation letter in the wee hours of the night.

“In light of the foregoing, specifically, the frequent apprehension and detentions, which have adversely affected my family and personal business and whilst I am confident I will be cleared of any wrongdoing in the end,” Mwendwa stated.

“I have today(Tuesday) in accordance with Article 42 ( 8 ) of the FXF constitution ( 2017 ) asked my Vice President Madam Doris Petra to assume all functions of the FKF president,” he added.

Mwendwa also made it clear that his decision to quit was in the best interest of FKF.

“My decision has been arrived at with the federation’s best interest at heart.

“I want to thank the entire NEC family, for the support you have offered my office and the federation In general, in developing Kenyan football,” Mwendwa appreciated his FKF colleagues.

Mwendwa is facing four counts of fraud after he was cuffed for the second time last week by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and arraigned in court.

