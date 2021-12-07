Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, December 7, 2021 – Renowned governance expert and analyst Ben Mulwa has revealed the only county in the Mt Kenya region where former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has substantive support.

Mt Kenya counties include Kiambu, Murang’a, Kirinyaga, Nyeri , Nyandarua , Laikipia , Nakuru , Meru , Embu and Tharaka Nithi.

In an interview with one of the local TV stations on Tuesday morning, Mulwa said the only county where Raila will get a substantial number of votes is Meru County.

Mulwa ‘s comment came after Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga admitted that selling Raila Odinga in Mt Kenya is like selling pork in a Saudi Arabian mosque.

Mutahi, who had earlier endorsed Raila Odinga’s bid in 2022, said after listening to the ground and soul searching, he will abandon Jakom’s ship and join United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

Kahiga said UDA is the new wave in Mt Kenya and anyone who will be left behind will be sent to political oblivion in 2022.

