Friday, December 17, 2021 – An opinion poll conducted by Mizani Africa has revealed the man whom the Kikuyu community wants to be Raila Odinga’s running mate in the 2022 Presidential contest.

Raila, 76, is vying for the presidency in 2022 but is yet to name his running mate during the hotly contested poll.

Former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth, Narc Kenya Chairperson Martha Karua, Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui, Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya are among Mt Kenya individuals who have been mentioned as potential Raila Odinga’s running mate.

According to the opinion poll, 47.1 percent of Kikuyus who were interviewed want Peter Kenneth as Raila’s running mate.

Martha Karua followed with 28.4 percent while Peter Munya emerged third with 17.6 percent.

Muturi came third with 6.8 percent.

5.5 percent of the Kikuyu electorate are still undecided according to the poll.

Here is a graph showing Peter Kenneth is the most preferred candidate to deputise Raila Odinga in 2022.

