Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, December 8, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is among potential presidential candidates who are lining up to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Raila, 76, is preparing to launch his presidential bid on Friday in a highly publicized event at Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi.

President Uhuru Kenyatta and high-profile international leaders are among the guests expected to grace the event.

Over 60,000 people are expected to attend the event that will be streamed live by all major TV stations in Kenya.

However, Raila is facing the herculean task of picking a potent running mate who will turbo-boost his chances of succeeding the Son of Jomo in 2022.

Narc Kenya Chairperson Martha Karua, presidential loser Peter Kenneth, and Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui are among those fronted to be Raila’s running mate.

But political pundits and analysts have advised Raila Odinga to cast his net wide and catch somebody like Equity Bank Chief Executive Officer (CEO), James Mwangi who enjoys a lot of respect from the majority of Mt Kenya electorate.

“Mwangi has a lot of influence in Mt Kenya and he can boost Raila‘s chance of succeeding Uhuru in 2022,” said political analyst Moses Weru.

The Kenyan DAILY POST