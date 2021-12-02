Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, December 2, 2021 – Kenyans are currently mourning the death of controversial Kayole cleric, Bishop Godfrey Migwi, who died on Thursday morning.

Migwi, who is the founder of the House of Hope Church in Kayole, breathed his last at around 6 am, Kenyan time.

According to his family, Migwi was reportedly suffering from hypertension and that is the disease that killed him.

The pastor’s death comes seven months after he declared his bid for the Mathioya Parliamentary seat.

He had openly shown support for Deputy President William Ruto’s 2022 presidential ambitions.

In a tweet on Thursday morning, the DP led Kenyans in mourning the bishop.

Ruto eulogized the deceased as a bold, vocal and powerful spiritual leader with a firm spiritual faith who touched many lives.

“Bishop Godfrey Migwi was a bold, vocal and powerful spiritual leader with a great sense of humour.

“He was a mentor and a friend with firm pastoral faith that he infused to many of us.

“We will miss his topical and nourishing sermons,” Ruto wrote.

“Our love and prayers to the family, their loved ones and the House Of Hope Church-Kayole fraternity during this sad time.

“Rest In Peace, Bishop Migwi.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST