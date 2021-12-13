Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, December 13, 2021 – Jubilee Party Vice Chairman, David Murathe, has revealed how the Jubilee party will make the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader, Raila Odinga, Kenya’s fifth president.

Speaking to the press during the Jamhuri Day Celebrations at Uhuru Gardens yesterday, Murathe announced that the ruling party had a grand plan to form a larger coalition with ODM.

He recognized the Odinga-led faction as future partners owing to a positive performance record following the handshake.

“The message of our party in collaboration with our potential partners in the future, because we are going to form a larger coalition going forward, would be stability and the unity of this country for the prosperity of Kenya,” he stated.

Murathe noted that Jubilee, alongside the parties that will form the new coalition, would campaign for Raila ahead of the 2022 General Election to ensure he beats all his competitors Ruto included.

He further noted that the current political season was a ‘silly’ season, noting that there were a lot of movements and shifting from political parties.

However, of importance was for politicians to root for their own candidate.

“You have to root for your own candidates. You have to get to a position where you tell them if you are you, this is the way you would go.”

“For example, we are asking Kenyans either to choose ‘Baba’ or ‘Alibaba’. These are things you root for in your campaigns,” he added.

Murathe was part of the contingent of Jubilee leaders who attended the official launch of the former Premier’s presidential bid dubbed ‘Azimio la Umoja’ at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani in December 10.

