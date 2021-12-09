Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, December 9, 2021 – Three survivors rescued from a collapsed gold mine in Siaya have come out to narrate the ordeal.

Speaking to a local media station, Jack Onyango, Philip Ogutu, and Benard Ochieng shared their traumatizing stay inside the collapsed mine for six days.

Ochieng revealed that he and his colleagues were squeezed between rocks since they had to live in a very small space – leaving them with bruises.

”When we were buried in the sand, we were unable to get space, we were squeezed, the rocks were bruising us,” he stated.

Ogutu noted that the area was closed leaving no space for air.

However, they hid until the rescuers came to their rescue.

Onyango revealed that while trapped below the rubble, they survived on dirty water from the underground relying on a hosepipe that came from the ground above, he additionally added that they used the pipe to communicate with the rescue team

“I am pleading with my fellow youth to stop going into shafts to mine because I have experienced and lived to tell the tale.

“I will quit that work because it is very dangerous,” Onyango remarked.

