Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 28 December 2021 – In a bizarre incident that happened in India, a woman reportedly filed for divorce from her husband for suffocating her with love.

She claimed that her husband doesn’t quarrel with her or beat her like other men.

He even helps her with household chores and whenever she makes a mistake, he always forgives her.

Apparently, she is fed up with her romantic husband.

This is how the bizarre incident was reported.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.