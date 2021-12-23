Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, December 23, 2021 – A businessman lost his life on the spot after the high-end Toyota Landcruiser V8 that he was driving was involved in a grisly road accident.

The expensive vehicle was written off after the fatal crash and according to social media reports, some rogue members of the public stole the engine.

Here are photos from the scene of the grisly road accident.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.