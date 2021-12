Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, December 31, 2021 – An innovative boy from Nigeria has impressed Netizens after he built his own Lamborghini from scratch.

He used scrap materials and old car parts to build the two-seater Lamborghini and according to social media reports, he devoted four years of his spare time to achieve his dream.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.