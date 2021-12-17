Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 17 December 2021 – A man is pleading with Netizens to help him look for some ladies who drugged his friend and robbed him.

His friend had reportedly picked the ladies at a club in Mombasa and took them to his house for ‘fun’.

When they arrived home, they drugged him and made away with a few valuables that include phones and a laptop.

A reward of Ksh 10,000 will be given to whoever will provide information that may lead to the arrest of the culprits.

This beautiful lady in the footage below is among the suspects.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.