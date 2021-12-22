Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, December 22, 2021 – Below are photos of a grisly road accident at Voi along the busy Nairobi- Mombasa highway, which involved a PSV bus and a lorry.

According to reports, the driver of the bus was overtaking dangerously, leading to a fatal crash.

Several passengers died on the spot while others sustained serious injuries.

Drivers are advised to be careful on the road during this festive season.

The vehicles were almost written off as seen in the photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.