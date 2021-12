Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, December 13, 2021 – They say a photo is worth a thousand words and these photos of former First Lady and President Uhuru Kenyatta’s mother, Mama Ngina with Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto during Jamhuri Day celebration have set tongues wagging.

See the photos below.

