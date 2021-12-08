Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, December 8, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto had a hard time campaigning in Laikipia County on Tuesday after Mungiki gang adherents led by Maina Njenga heckled him.

The second in command was in his second-day campaign in the expansive county when he was heckled and booed while addressing a crowd in Sapili.

However, Ruto remained undeterred and scolded the goons like small babies, urging them to organise their own rallies if they are uninterested in his speech.

“Msikuje hapa kupiga kelele kwa mkutano yangu.

“Kila mtu apange mkutano yake. Wacheni upuzi hapana (Don’t come to make noise at my rally. Everyone should plan their own rally. Stop the stupidity),” he said, as the crowd continued booing and heckling.

The DP continued, “No. no siwezi kukubali..kwani mumekuja kutupigia kelele hapa. Kama hamtaki tuende na nidhamu please tafathali… kila mtu apange mkutano yake (I won’t allow it. You can’t come here to heckle me. If you don’t want to be here, go in peace. Everyone should plan their rally).”

Ruto concluded by urging residents to vote for UDA candidates in 2022.

