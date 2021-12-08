Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 08 December 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto is being trolled online after a little girl refused to take some undisclosed amount of money that he dished out to her while he was campaigning in Laikipia.

In the video that has gone viral on social media, Ruto, who is fond of pulling public stunts, is seen holding the baby while addressing a mammoth crowd, and moments later, he picks wads of cash from his car.

He then tries to hand over the cash to the little girl.

However, the little angel embarrassed him after she refused to take the money.

The DP was forced to hand over the money to the baby’s mother.

The video has sparked a lot of reactions on social media.

Blogger Robert Alai led Netizens in showering the little girl with praises.

“A child who understands and hates corruption couldn’t be bribed. I am happy for the next generation,” Alai wrote.

Jubilee blogger Pauline Njoroge also commented on the video saying, “ Hehe! Laikipia kulikuwa na maneno.

“This kid was not having it. She rejected the proceeds of Arror and Kimwarer.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.