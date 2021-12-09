Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 09 December 2021 – Benson Imbatu, the rogue cop who went on a killing spree on Tuesday, called his mother and cousin, soon after killing his girlfriend, Carol.

According to Imbatu’s mother, he called her at around 1.03 am on Tuesday and told her, “Nimeua Carol, sijui nifanye aje….” (I have killed Carol and I don’t know what to do,).

When his mother tried to get more details on what he was talking about, he hung up and immediately switched off his phone.

The call lasted 106 seconds.

A few minutes later, Imbatu called his cousin and also informed him that he had killed his girlfriend.

He was breathing heavily and when his cousin tried to ask for details, he hung up and switched off the phone.

Imbatu’s mother and cousin later came to learn that he had killed Carol and five other people.

According to a police report, Imbatu excused himself from a team of police officers deployed to patrol the Dagoretti area on the fateful day that he went on a killing spree.

At around 11 pm, in the company of a police driver, he went to a bar he operated with Carol and walked her to their rented house.

He was then dropped back at the police station where he stayed until midnight.

He later went home, shot and killed Carol, before setting the house ablaze.

He then went on a shooting spree using his AK-47 and killed five other people.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.