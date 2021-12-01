Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, December 1, 2021 – The father of a 35-year-old man who killed his wife and four children in Kirinyaga on Monday has opened up about the character of his son.

Speaking to the media yesterday, Muriithi Njuki expressed doubt that his son was capable of committing such an atrocity.

Njuki stated that growing up, Murage, had always been a quiet child who shunned confrontation.

“He is my child, I have always known him as a good person.

“I don’t know him as one to create trouble with anyone,” he reiterated.

His sentiments were reiterated by his cousin and neighbours, who described him as a quiet man who loved his family.

However, the family of his wife, Millicent Muthoni, had a different opinion.

According to her brother, Richard Mugo, the two had a strained relationship in the days leading to the tragedy.

Mugo revealed that Muthoni had intimated to him that she had constantly fought with her husband and had even made arrangements to return to her parent’s home.

“She told me that she had fallen out with her husband, and she was to bring some of her clothes home,” he told the media station.

According to a neighbour, the scuffle began on Monday evening, just as Muthoni prepared a meal for supper.

Although details of what took place remain scanty, Murage surrendered to the police in Kirinyaga after killing Muthoni and his four children aged between one and 13.

He then led the police to a thicket where he claimed to have buried the axe which he used to butcher the victims.

The Kenyan DAILY POST