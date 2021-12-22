Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 22 December 2021 – Popular vernacular presenter Keziah Wa Kariuki has finally walked down the aisle with her lover, identified as George, years after separating from her ex-hubby Mzee Kiengei, a famous Kameme FM presenter.

Keziah divorced Kiengei after she discovered that he was cheating on her with multiple women.

News of Keziah’s wedding was shared by her friend Betty Bayo on her social media platforms.

Betty Bayo posted a few photos from the wedding and congratulated them.

Keziah’s newlywed husband is a divorcee.

Here are photos of her wedding.

