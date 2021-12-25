Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 25 December 2021 – Dorcas Kemuma has taken to social media to mourn the untimely death of her husband, son, and mother-in-law, who perished in a grisly road accident.

The accident occurred at an undisclosed location after her husband’s vehicle collided with a passenger vehicle.

There were four occupants in the ill-fated and only one person survived.

The survivor happens to be her firstborn son and he is currently in the hospital receiving treatment after sustaining serious injuries.

“By God’s unending Grace, I’ve had a wonderful husband.

“A beautiful son. A humble, soft and loving mother-in-law. We’ve had our share of memories. Happy, sad, all of them. It’s been flowery and thorny. Sweet, mostly.

The devil has, unfortunately, visited my home and made a nest. A grisly road accident has claimed my people,” she mourned on Facebook.

She also sent emotional messages to Duke, Dylan, and Salome, the three family members that she lost in the accident.

“DUKE my love, rest high on that mountain. I love you now, always will, my gentleman.

Dylan my sweet second born, the Holy Hills of Heaven have beckoned.

Salome, my mother-in-law, my warrior, sing with the heavenly choir.

DWIGHT, my firstborn, keep fighting son. You’re all I have left,” she emotionally wrote.

Below are photos of her family members and the ill-fated car.

Her son who perished in the accident.

Her firstborn son- the only survivor.

Her husband.

Her husband’s ill-fated vehicle.

