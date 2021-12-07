Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, December 7, 2021 – Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu has revealed that the national government has put in place a plan to redesign the killer River Enziu Bridge following the weekend tragedy that saw over 33 lives lost.

Speaking during an interview earlier today, Ngilu first pointed the accusing finger at the contractor of the bridge, stating that he did a shoddy job resulting in the mass loss of lives.

However, she assured Kenyans and residents of Kitui County that the national government has taken up the task to reconstruct the bridge and avert any further disasters.

Clarifying on who is tasked with the construction of the bridge, the outspoken governor made it clear that the national government is undertaking the works through the Kenya Rural Roads Authority (KeRRA).

“I’m told that the work had been assigned a few years back and the contractor did a shoddy job and left.”

“But right now the national government has taken this work again and this is the work of KeRRA.

“I believe this is the last time this will happen,” Ngilu stated.

The Kitui Governor noted that the slow pace in constructing a proper bridge in the area has also been as a result of River Enziu being a seasonal river, meaning that it is always forgotten during the dry season.

“The county government focuses on local roads and not major roads.

“The county only deals with the village-to-village connection roads,” she noted.

On the lives lost during the tragic accident, Ngilu assured the families that the national government is going to offer support to them through the Ministry of Interior under the docket of disaster management.

The Kenyan DAILY POST