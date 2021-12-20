Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 20 December 2021 – A student from Kenyatta University (KU) was charged at Milimami Law Courts after he used fake Mpesa transaction codes for three days to buy food and drinks worth Ksh 189,000 from a Nairobi hotel.

The suspect, identified as Emmanuel Bwire, a third-year student, committed the offence on diverse dates between December 13 and 16th.

On the first day, he ordered drinks worth Ksh 28,100 from Hill Park hotel and opted to pay via Mpesa.

The hotel waiter and security officer who acted as the driver delivered the drinks and were furnished with Mpesa transaction code by the accused.

He is said to have ordered drinks and food worth Ksh 47,000 on the second day which he claimed he paid through Mpesa and gave out the Mpesa transaction code as usual.

On the third day, he ordered drinks and food worth Ksh 51,600 and gave the Mpesa transaction code to the delivery guy.

However, while the delivery guy was leaving the student’s house, a lady approached him and warned him to be careful with him since he is a notorious con.

When the delivery guy went back to the hotel, he raised the alarm, prompting hotel accountant to counter-check Mpesa transactions.

It was discovered that the Mpesa messages were fake and there was no money paid to the hotel by the accused person since December 13.

On December 16, the accused called the hotel as usual and ordered food and drinks worth Ksh 61,000.

This time around, the delivery guy was accompanied by a police officer to the student’s residence.

As usual, he produced a fake Mpesa message and was immediately arrested.

He pleaded not guilty before Chief Magistrate Wendy Micheni and was released on a cash bail of Ksh 50,000.

Below is a photo of the suspect.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.