Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, December 7, 2021 – ODM Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna has confirmed former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s worst nightmares ahead of the 2022 presidential battle.

Speaking during an interview, Sifuna confirmed the recent opinion polls, saying Ruto is leading while Raila is trailing in Mt. Kenya.

According to Sifuna, Ruto made early inroads in the Mt Kenya region, adding that Ruto’s popularity in the region draws back to 2013.

However, he thanked the Kikuyus for opening their ears to listen to Raila Odinga for the first time, saying things are looking good for Baba.

“We already conceded that the Deputy President had a head start in the region because he has been campaigning there for 8 years.”

“At ODM our hearts are filled with gratitude for the people of Mt Kenya that for the first time have opened their ears to listen to Raila Odinga,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST