Friday, December 31, 2021 – Police are investigating an incident where a 42-year-old man collapsed and died at a lodging in Dagoretti Area on Wednesday.

A police report indicates that the deceased man, identified as Erastus Madzomba, and his girlfriend of two weeks, Elgar Namusia, had booked Broadway Lodging along Thiongo Road to have some good time.

Erastus reportedly collapsed and died, moments after having sex with his girlfriend.

“Police officers rushed to the scene and found the body of the deceased lying on the bed in the said room and lodging, “reads the report.

According to police, the body of the deceased had no visible injuries.

The body was moved to the city mortuary awaiting postmortem.

