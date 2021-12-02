Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Head Office (Support) Intern-ship

(Category One)

These are available ONLY in EMBU at the ( HEAD OFFICE);-

Finance and data entry – Must have a minimum of CPA part 2

HR and Administration – Administration /HR/ management qualifications

Registry – Record and archive management qualifications

ICT – ICT qualifications

How to Submit Your Application

Option 1

Register and create an account by clicking on this link http://www.erecruitment.bimaskenya.com .

Complete your profile by filling in your details in all the relevant sections as required ( Profile Section, Academic Section, Work Experience Section and Cover Letter Section )

) Once you have filled all the required section, proceed to apply for any internship position of your choice from the listing

You can keep updating your account to apply for future job openings

Option 2

Send an application to recruitment@bimaskenya.com with the preferred location as the email subject

Addressed to the;

The HR and Administration Manager

BIMAS Kenya Limited

P.O. Box 2299 – 60100

Embu Kenya

On or before the 6th December 2021

POINTS TO NOTE

Indicate your preferred location for the intern-ship when sending your application

Applications not indicating a preferred location will be disqualified

Our intern-ship opportunities are not compensated