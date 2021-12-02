Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Head Office (Support) Intern-ship

 (Category One)

These are available ONLY in EMBU at the ( HEAD OFFICE);-

  • Finance and data entry – Must have a minimum of CPA part 2
  • HR and Administration – Administration /HR/ management qualifications
  • Registry – Record and archive management qualifications
  • ICT – ICT qualifications

How to Submit Your Application

Option 1

  • Register and create an account  by clicking on this link http://www.erecruitment.bimaskenya.com .
  • Complete your profile by filling in your details in all the relevant sections as required (Profile Section,  Academic Section,  Work Experience Section and Cover Letter Section )
  • Once you have filled all the required section, proceed to apply for any internship position of your choice from the listing
  • You can keep updating your account to apply for future job openings

Option 2

Addressed to the;

The HR and Administration Manager

BIMAS Kenya Limited

P.O. Box 2299 – 60100

Embu Kenya

On or before the 6th December 2021

POINTS TO NOTE

  • Indicate your preferred location  for the intern-ship when sending your application
  • Applications not indicating a preferred location will be disqualified
  • Our intern-ship opportunities are not compensated

