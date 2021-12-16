Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



The Kilifi County Assembly Service Board invites suitable applicants for the following positions:

STORES OFFICER I – JOB GROUP H (ONE POSITION)

Responsibilities

Taking stock of stores;

Checking the stationery issues against requisition;

Ensuring goods delivered by suppliers are of the right quality and quantity; delivering stores to other departments/divisions;

Preparing payment vouchers for suppliers; and

Distributing quotations

Qualifications

For appointment, a candidate must have:-

Diploma in Supply Chain Management or its equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

Certificate in computer application skills;

Registered with a professional body (KISM);

Hold a practicing certificate; and

Demonstrated integrity, professional competence as reflected in work performance and results

How to Apply

Candidates interested in the above positions must have the following clearances;

Certificate of good conduct from the Criminal Investigations Department (CID);

Clearance certificate from the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB);

Tax Compliance Certificate from the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA);

Certificate from Ethics & Anti-corruption Commission (EACC).

Persons interested in filling the above positions should submit applications accompanied by Curriculum Vitae, certified copies of relevant Academic and Professional Certificates, National Identity Card/Passport, and other relevant supporting documents/testimonials.

All applicants should clearly indicate the POSITION APPLIED FOR MARKED ON THE ENVELOPE and be addressed to:

THE CLERK/SECRETARY,

COUNTY ASSEMBLY SERVICE BOARD,

COUNTY ASSEMBLY OF KILIFI,

P. O BOX 332-80200,

MALINDI.

Applications should reach the Office of the Clerk/Secretary, County Assembly Service Board of Kilifi OR via email on klfassembly@gmail.com on or before close of business on Thursday, 30th December 2021.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

NOTE: THE COUNTY ASSEMBLY OF KILIFI IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER.