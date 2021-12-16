Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
The Kilifi County Assembly Service Board invites suitable applicants for the following positions:
STORES OFFICER I – JOB GROUP H (ONE POSITION)
Responsibilities
- Taking stock of stores;
- Checking the stationery issues against requisition;
- Ensuring goods delivered by suppliers are of the right quality and quantity; delivering stores to other departments/divisions;
- Preparing payment vouchers for suppliers; and
- Distributing quotations
Qualifications
For appointment, a candidate must have:-
- Diploma in Supply Chain Management or its equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;
- Certificate in computer application skills;
- Registered with a professional body (KISM);
- Hold a practicing certificate; and
- Demonstrated integrity, professional competence as reflected in work performance and results
How to Apply
Candidates interested in the above positions must have the following clearances;
- Certificate of good conduct from the Criminal Investigations Department (CID);
- Clearance certificate from the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB);
- Tax Compliance Certificate from the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA);
- Certificate from Ethics & Anti-corruption Commission (EACC).
Persons interested in filling the above positions should submit applications accompanied by Curriculum Vitae, certified copies of relevant Academic and Professional Certificates, National Identity Card/Passport, and other relevant supporting documents/testimonials.
All applicants should clearly indicate the POSITION APPLIED FOR MARKED ON THE ENVELOPE and be addressed to:
THE CLERK/SECRETARY,
COUNTY ASSEMBLY SERVICE BOARD,
COUNTY ASSEMBLY OF KILIFI,
P. O BOX 332-80200,
MALINDI.
Applications should reach the Office of the Clerk/Secretary, County Assembly Service Board of Kilifi OR via email on klfassembly@gmail.com on or before close of business on Thursday, 30th December 2021.
Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
NOTE: THE COUNTY ASSEMBLY OF KILIFI IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER.
