Wednesday, December 15, 2021 – Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi has poured cold water on National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi’s quest for the presidency, claiming that Central Kenya will not produce a president in the next general election.

Speaking at a meeting with members of his Devolution Empowerment Party (DEP), Kiraitu said that people from the Mt. Kenya region should squash their hopes of being in power any time soon.

He disputed claims that parties within the region can form an alliance and come up with a serious candidate for the 2022 General Election.

“This time around we must accept that we will not get the presidency.

“Let’s give ourselves about 10 to 20 years before we clinch power,” Kiraitu stated.

The first-term governor further claimed that Speaker Justin Muturi does not stand a chance of beating Deputy President William Ruto or ODM leader Raila Odinga in 2022.

“There will be no president coming from Mt Kenya region and I’m sorry to say that even my friend Justin Muturi has tried so hard but he has seen that his chances are limited,” he asserted.

“We can look for something else because this time around we won’t get that seat,” he said.

