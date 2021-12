Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 30 December 2021 – Below are viral photos of a car whose tyres were stolen at night by unknown people.

The owner had reportedly traveled upcountry for the festive season, only for thugs to strike at night, leaving him counting losses.

He found his car in this state in the morning.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.