Wednesday, 29 December 2021 – A footage recorded on a dashboard camera has captured the moment a rogue driver caused a grisly road accident along the Nairobi-Naivasha highway.
The reckless Noah driver is to blame for violating the traffic rule that prohibits motorists from overtaking on a yellow continuous line.
He was involved in a head-on collision with an oncoming vehicle on the busy highway.
He should face the law for causing damage and injuries by dangerous driving.
Watch the footage.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
