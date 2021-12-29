Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 29 December 2021 – A footage recorded on a dashboard camera has captured the moment a rogue driver caused a grisly road accident along the Nairobi-Naivasha highway.

The reckless Noah driver is to blame for violating the traffic rule that prohibits motorists from overtaking on a yellow continuous line.

He was involved in a head-on collision with an oncoming vehicle on the busy highway.

He should face the law for causing damage and injuries by dangerous driving.

Watch the footage.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.