Wednesday, 01 December 2021 – Former KTN anchor turned business lady, Betty Kyallo, has recalled the delivery process and her whole pregnancy journey in a YouTube series dubbed ‘bun in the oven’.

The single mother of one vowed not to undergo the natural birthing process again, saying the process was painful.

“For me, breathing didn’t help. It was crazy painful for me.

“There is no way to explain delivery. You go through the whole process but it’s not easy.

“The scene is still fresh in my mind and it is not as horrible as I described it,” she said.

Although she misses being pregnant, she will not go through the process again.

“I will go through the epidural way, since that pain by just talking about it, I feel it is still in my mind,” she said.

An epidural is a procedure where doctors inject a local anesthetic into the space around the spinal nerves of your lower back to block the pain from labour contractions during birth effectively.

Betty has a 7-year-old daughter that she sired with renowned journalist Dennis Okari in 2014.

