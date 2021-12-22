Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, December 22, 2021 – Mombasa UDA coordinator Mohammed Tenge is nursing minor injuries after he was beaten by members of the public over handouts from Deputy President William Ruto.

According to sources, Tenge, who is vying for the Mvita Parliamentary seat in the 2022 General Election, landed himself in trouble after he tried to run away with some undisclosed amount of money that Ruto had given him to mobilize the local residents to attend his rally in Mvita.

The politician was roughed up by hustlers who claimed he disappeared with campaign logistical funds.

However, speaking at Jocham Hospital where he was rushed for emergency treatment, Tenge denied ever receiving money from Ruto, maintaining he always uses his own resources to campaign for the DP.

He said the chaos was planned, adding that it is a plot to push some politicians out of UDA, a party heavily associated with the deputy president.

“I have not received any money from Ruto or his team; I use my own resources to campaign for Ruto. I do that as Tenge.

“I want to say this, let the DCI investigate those goons who assaulted me.”

“I’m telling Ruto, don’t be cheated by politicians like Sarai (Hassan Omar), they are in business with you.

“If you are not careful, it will hurt you in 2022. People are running away from the party because of Sarai’s thuggery,” he said.

This came barely a day after Ruto’s supporters in Makueni County took to the streets protesting over KSh2 million donated by the deputy president and which they had not received.

The Kenyan DAILY POST