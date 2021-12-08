Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, December 8, 2021 – The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has launched a manhunt for Jubilee Party sponsor over KSh2.2 billion unpaid taxes.

The taxman is searching for Jubilee Party campaign financier, Mary Wambui Mungai, who skipped court to answer to charges of failing to pay taxes between 2014 and 2020 amounting to over KSh 2.2 billion.

According to reports, KRA issued alerts to seal airports including the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), and border points to prevent the businesswoman from fleeing the country.

This was after Mungai, who is a member of the Friends of Jubilee Foundation lobby which raised millions of shillings for President Uhuru Kenyatta’s re-election campaign in 2017 in less than two hours, failed to appear before the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in June 2021.

Mungai, together with her daughter Purity Njoki Mungai, were awarded State tenders in agencies like the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) and the military for supplying boots, uniforms, and cereals to the military, among other State departments.

The taxman said the Jubilee party sponsor and her two daughters earned billions of shillings between 2014 and 2019 through their company Purma Holdings Ltd.

KRA said it has been conducting investigations on tax obligations by Purma Holdings for the past two years after the directors of the company were summoned on June 25, 2021, but failed to appear.

This comes as the Treasury announced a new crackdown on wealthy tax evaders as part of its commitment to the country’s external creditors including the International Monetary Fund (IMF), setting the stage for travel bans, asset freeze, and deactivation of Personal Identification Numbers.

The Kenyan DAILY POST