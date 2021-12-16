Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 16 December 2021 – Fast-rising rapper, ExRay, who is currently riding high with his hit song Sipangwingwi, has hired a bodyguard.

The skilled rapper took to social media and introduced his bodyguard to his fans and bragged that his performance fee has increased.

He has nicknamed his heavily built bodyguard ‘Special Forces’.

“LET ME INTRODUCE TO YOU MY PERSONAL BODYGUARD “SPECIAL FORCES”. BEI IMEPANDA,’’ he wrote.

ExRay met Deputy President William Ruto on Wednesday at his Karen residence, where he reportedly signed a lucrative deal to be part of the entertainers who will grace his campaigns ahead of the 2022 general elections.

He was also allegedly given a fat cheque after the meeting.

Below are photos of his bodyguard.

