Tuesday, 28 December 2021 – Former Inspector General of Police, Joseph Boinnet, is among the former powerful Government officials who are vying for political seats in the upcoming general election.

Boinnet was captured on camera wooing voters deep in the village and selling his agenda to them.

He was forced to chant ‘Comrade Power’ slogans to catch their attention, something that has sparked reactions online, considering his former powerful position in Government.

Netizens are also questioning his health status since he appears a bit weak.

Boinnet is vying for Elgeyo Marakwet Gubernatorial seat.

Watch the video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.