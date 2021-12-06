Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 06 December 2021 – Former KTN host, Tim Njiru, has threatened to expose how Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua attempted to grab land from deceased African Heritage Founder Alan Donovan, who died peacefully in his sleep Sunday morning at his home in Athi River.

Mutua posted a moving tribute to the late Donovan but Tim Njiiru urged him to stop shedding crocodile tears.

The renowned journalist revealed that Mutua made Donovan’s life living hell.

“I am sorry Alfred but with my last moments and conversations with Mr. Donovan, you didn’t feature as a good man.

“Alan told me you wanted the land where the African Heritage house sits on and its surroundings.

“You made his life a living hell. Don’t get me started,” he tweeted.

Donovan came to Kenya more than 50 years ago and would play a unique role in the cultural affairs of the country and continent by dedicating his life to collecting art and preserving the African heritage.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.