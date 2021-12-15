Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



JOB TITLE: ASSISTANT RETAIL SHOP MANAGER

Overview of the Position

One of our clients is looking for an Assistant Retail Shop Manger to Assist and Learn under the Shop Manager in attaining the retail branch business objectives and goals in reference to performance of the shop to help realise full potential and growth and implementing the operational strategy to deliver the company’s vision and value, whilst delivering outstanding customer service, realising exceptional growth and profitable returns as well as being responsible for the stocks in the outlet.

Ensure high level of customer satisfaction through excellence service and professional conduct while dealing with customers

Assist the shop manager in maintaining inventory by implementing ordering plans and stay in conduct with retail warehouse coordinator to ensure ordered goods are delivered within the shortest time possible.

Assist the shop manager in analyzing fast moving products from your store outlet and ensure your top 500 are always stocked up.

Assist the shop manager in monthly reporting on stock, people, store profitability/sales

Assisting in ensuring store operational costs – rent, utilities, purchasing, store licenses, staff certificates and other retail costs are kept in clear, transparent records as required by departmental heads.

Assisting the manager in ensuring all store expenses are accounted and signed for before submitting to F&A/Retail Operations Manager

Banking, credit card reconciliation, ETR and end of day reports are balanced and closed within the day or as directed by ROM/RSM/shop manager per documented policy.

Liaise with Stock Transfer team to ensure slow moving products are transferred and Transfer

Reports issued on a monthly basis

Assist the shop manager in generating monthly reports on customer payments, petty cash, short expiries

Ensure customer service standards being maintained at the retail outlet and any incidences reported to your immediate supervisor

Work with manager in maintaining clear records on staff leave, attendance and employee movements/transfers within their outlets

Work with the manager to ensure retail staff thoroughly understand their areas of responsibilities and drive processes according to documented retail policies on deliveries, suppliers, stocking and customer service

Assist in coaching, counselling retail shop attendants on processes (ordering, transfers, stocking, merchandising, expiries, customer service, working hours, uniforms and discipline etc.) on a continuous basis

Work with the manager to ensure discipline in working schedules and demeanour of retail shop staff, while escalating any causes for concern to HR in a timely manner

Assist the shop manager in fostering a culture of self-motivated learning of all products in the outlet, personal growth, and openness to taking ownership of shortcomings in line of their responsibilities. Groom team for upward progress

Resolving health, safety, and security issues as pertain to retail staff in the absence of the manager

Touring the shop floor frequently to support, address issues sales/customer related issues with retail shop staff

2 nd responsible after the manager for outlet stock and equipment including stock variances, expiries and shoplifting.

responsible after the manager for outlet stock and equipment including stock variances, expiries and shoplifting. Assist the manager in ensuring goods received from warehouse or local suppliers are in good condition and quantity as well monitoring expiry dates

Assist in Liaising with warehouse retail coordinator for efficiency in deliveries, transfers and returns

Assist in ensuring new arrivals; special offers are clearly visible in store for accelerating consumer purchase decision.

Qualifications

A graduate degree in Business Administration or any related field

2 – 4 years’ experience in the retail fashion space

Proficiency in Microsoft office suite

IT competency

Excellent communication skills

Good organizational skill and attention to detail

Great team player

Inventory management skill and willingness to learn

Excellent oral and written communication skills

Good interpersonal skills.

Able to operate in a performance driven organization

How To Apply

Send your CV and cover letter clearly indicating current and expected remuneration to jobs@aurumconsultants.co.ke with subject line being the position applied for. Interviews will be conducted on a rolling basis until the position is filled.

Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted.