Friday, December 10, 2021 – There was drama at the Milimani Law Courts yesterday after embattled billionaire businesswoman, Mary Wambui Mungai, threatened to shoot journalists recording proceedings outside the courtroom.

The billionaire had just been released by the Anti-Corruption Court on bond after presenting herself days after being on the run following the issuance of a warrant of arrest against her.

Wambui and her daughter were wanted by the court for failure to appear before it in a Ksh2.2 billion tax evasion case.

The businesswoman left the courtroom seemingly incensed and made attempts to conceal her face but the journalists could not keep their cameras off her eyes.

It is this persistence of the journalists to pursue her that angered her more, resorting to issuing threats in presence of five police officers who were escorting her from the courtroom.

Although unclear, she could be heard issuing threats to the journalists but police officers moved in to restrain her.

Her daughter followed closely after the bond was successfully processed and was forced to unstrap her scarf and cover her mother’s face before the duo was escorted by the police officers.

Mary Wambui and her daughter, Purity Njoki, were appearing at the Milimani Anti-Corruption Court over Sh2.2 billion tax evasion after securing military and Covid-19 tenders.

The Kenyan DAILY POST