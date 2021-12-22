Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, December 22, 2021 – Zachary Mumbo Mosoti, an associate professor of Management and Human Resource Development at the United States International University (USIU), was found dead at his tiny bedsitter in Kipawa area of Kamulu on the night of December 10.

His half-naked body that had no physical injuries was discovered by his helper and besides him were five blue tablets, an insulin pen and a carrier bag containing a woman’s bra and underwear.

The shirt he was wearing that day had been soaked in water in a handwashing sink.

An initial report filed at Kamulu police station indicates his cause of death as natural but a post-mortem conducted at Kenyatta University Funeral Home shows he was strangled to death.

“ As a result of my examination, I formed the opinion that the cause of death was asphyxia due to neck compression,” a post-mortem report by Dr. Dorothy Njeru stated in part.

Although the professor had two palatial homes in Ruai, he opted to live in a rented bedsitter in Kamulu, following endless domestic wrangles with his two wives.

According to his cousin David Angwenyi, he often talked of lacking peace at home and was even seeking help in kicking the second wife out of his home.

“He had not expressed fears for his life but had hinted to me that he had rented this small house because he wasn’t getting peace back at his house.

“He was diabetic, had online classes and need a quiet place to work in,” Angwenyi said.

Before the don died, he had been seen in the company of two women.

“The neighbours we spoke to said on that fateful evening, he had been in the company of two women. They can tell who they were,” his cousin added.

The professor’s family says they have strong leads which if pursued would lead to the arrest of the people behind his murder.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.