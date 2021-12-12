Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, December 12, 2021 – The House of Hope Church founder, Bishop Godfrey Migwi, was laid to rest at his rural home in Nyeri following his death after a short illness.

However, conspicuously missing at the funeral service was his friend and Deputy President William Ruto, to the utter shock of everyone.

Migwi, who was a strong believer in Ruto’s politics and a household name in the country, was mourned as a courageous religious leader in the society.

Migwi passed on last week after he allegedly succumbed to high blood pressure complications.

Migwi was vocal in the Mt. Kenya region and will be remembered for his powerful sermons during DP Ruto’s visit to the area.

Before his demise, the bishop had declared his interest in the Mathioya parliamentary seat.

The demise of Migwi came just less than two months after another cleric close to DP Ruto passed on.

Shem Shamala, the High Priest of the African Church of the Holy Spirit based in the Tumbeni area of Malava, Kakamega County, died just a week after getting a car gift from the DP.

The Kenyan DAILY POST