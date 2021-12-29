Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 29 December 2021 – A headteacher from Mwingi has committed suicide and left behind a suicide note, revealing why he decided to end his life.

Confirming the incident, Mwingi OCPD, Peter Mutuma, said that Wikithuki primary school headteacher, Jacob Nguli, committed suicide in his Ithumbi residence in Mwingi Central Sub-County, Kitui County.

He left a suicide note blaming his wife for inciting all the people around him to hate him.

“You have been always thinking ill of me, you have never appreciated me regardless of the efforts I put in providing for the family,” part of the suicide note read.

Nguli further said his wife made his life a living hell by openly disrespecting him and denying him peace intentionally.

The deceased’s brother said his wife was to blame for the unfortunate incident since she was giving him a lot of pressure.

This is the suicide note that the teacher left behind.

