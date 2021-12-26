Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, December 26, 2021 – More secrets about embattled Deputy President William Ruto’s Digital Strategist Dennis Itumbi have been disclosed following his kidnaping and torture on Thursday.

According to Ruto’s allies, Itumbi’s foreign transactions exposing Kenya may have been the reason he was abducted and tortured.

Talking to his Twitter page, Kikuyu Member of Parliament Kimani Ichungwa, who is a close ally of the DP, stated that what Kenyans should know is that the reason why Dennis Itumbi is being hunted is because of the crucial document he has, exposing some key government officials and dealings.

“They are fearful of what Dennis Iturbi may have and what he was able to piece together.

“This is why the same murderous squad is following him in hospital,” the DP Ruto ally has said.

Ichungwa noted that after Itumbi realized that there was a plan to harm him, he decided to secure the information in foreign nations.

“He knows they wanted him dead and has secured lots of information with secure sources in the Netherlands, Germany, Norway, US, and Canada,” MP Kimani Ichungwah has added.

