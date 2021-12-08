Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, December 8, 2021 – New details have emerged regarding the Kabete killer cop, Benson Imbatu, who went berserk yesterday killing his lover, four civilians and finally ending his life.

According to reports, Imbatu had previously been attached to the presidential escort unit during former President Mwai Kibaki’s reign.

He had been entrusted with the life of the president and only God knows had he lost it like he did yesterday while still working as Kibaki’s escort.

Imbatu was then transferred to Kabete Police Station from the presidential escort unit where he maintained a low profile until yesterday.

According to his colleagues, the rogue officer, an avid chain smoker, maintained an introverted character and did not have any indiscipline case on his file as he maintained a clean record.

